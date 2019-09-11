“This council resolution [passed Tuesday] does not have any binding power behind it,” said Correia, 27, adding that the city charter spells out how a sitting mayor can be removed for a criminal conviction. The charter is silent, Correia said, on removing a mayor who’s merely been accused of a crime.

Fall River Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II insisted Wednesday that he has no plans to step down despite a looming federal indictment for allegedly extorting marijuana vendors and other crimes, as well as a City Council vote urging the young Democrat to vacate his office by 5 p.m. Friday.

Correia also reiterated his claim that he’s innocent of the charges, which allege that he not only extorted people hoping to open pot shops in his city but also clawed back half the salary of an aide for himself and bilked investors in his mobile app SnoOwl.

“I’m innocent,” Correia said, maintaining that the pending indictment is “based on a lot of hearsay statements from people who were in trouble themselves. . . . I’ll have my day in court.”

His defiant comments came one day after the City Council voted 8-1 to temporarily relieve Correia of his duties while the criminal case is pending. The council also passed a motion that Correia should vacate his office by 5 p.m. Friday.

Cliff Ponte, the council president, said Tuesday’s decision by the panel is “what’s best for Fall River.”

“The mayor needs to step up and leave,” he said.

But Joseph I. Macy, Fall River’s corporation counsel, has suggested that such a vote would be not legally binding.

In a Monday letter to the mayor and council president, Macy said, “There is no explicit provision in the Charter that the contemplated vote ‘ipso facto’ relieves the Mayor of his duties.”

In a phone interview Wednesday, Correia predicted he would survive Tuesday’s primary and then, when the general election is held in November, “I do believe voters are going to come out and vote for a person who has made a difference positively in their lives.”

Correia noted that the city’s rainy day fund has grown substantially under his watch and that onerous trash fees have been axed, among other improvements.

Regarding the allegations in the indictment, Correia said they’re “simply not true.”

Globe Correspondent Sarah Wu contributed to this report.