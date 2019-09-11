ORANGE, Vt. (AP) — Federal officials are getting involved to round up pigs that escaped from a Vermont farm.

About 250 pigs had escaped from the fenced-in area at Sugar Mountain Farm in Orange on Aug. 12. The farmer, Walter Jeffries, says someone burglarized his property and sabotaged his fences.

Jeffries says he’s been working to round up the animals. But boars, sows and piglets have been spotted up and down the road.