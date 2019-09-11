They were landlords of a house at 15 Morris St. when a fire swept through the structure on July 13, 2018. Everett Fire Lieutenant Scott Dalrymple suffered severe burns to his head hands, and abdomen while battling the blaze, and Everett firefighter Joshua Doyon suffered less severe burns to his neck and ears.

Muddasir Bari and Nargis Bhatti, both Everett residents, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count each of wanton and reckless disregard for building code violations that resulted in serious bodily injury, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Two landlords of a multifamily house in Everett pleaded guilty this week to recklessness in connection with a 3-alarm fire that injured two firefighters who were trying to rescue someone and fight the blaze last year.

Advertisement

Both Bari and Bhatti were sentenced to one year probation with the condition that they attend a two-hour burn education training and that they each pay witness advocate and probation supervision fees, prosecutors said.

The pair was charged under the Comprehensive Fire Safety Act, which was passed following the 2003 Station nightclub fire that killed 100 people, authorities said.

“Their violations of the Building Code put the public at risk and endangered the lives of two firefighters,” said Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan in a statement. “The facts of this case demonstrate the bravery and focus of the firefighters who, even after two of them were seriously injured, continued the rescue operation.”

Everett Fire Chief Anthony Carli hoped the case would serve as a wake-up call to landlords “about making sure their properties are safe and well cared for.”

“We know that when houses are overcrowded and violate codes bad things will happen,” he said in a statement.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.