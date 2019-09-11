A teenage boy was flown to a Boston hospital and three other teens were taken to Lawrence General Hospital after their Jeep crashed and burst into flames on a rural street in North Andover Wednesday evening, police said.
Two boys and two girls were found outside the Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck at least one boulder and a tree on Bradford Street at about 7:30 p.m., North Andover Detective Lieutenant E.J. Foulds said.
The teens are all high school age. Their injuries ranged from moderate to severe, he said.
Their conditions were not known Wednesday night.
The crash occurred in the 500 block of Bradford Street. The Jeep was fully engulfed when town police and firefighters arrived on scene, Foulds said.
The crash is under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
