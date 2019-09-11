A teenage boy was flown to a Boston hospital and three other teens were taken to Lawrence General Hospital after their Jeep crashed and burst into flames on a rural street in North Andover Wednesday evening, police said.

Two boys and two girls were found outside the Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck at least one boulder and a tree on Bradford Street at about 7:30 p.m., North Andover Detective Lieutenant E.J. Foulds said.

The teens are all high school age. Their injuries ranged from moderate to severe, he said.