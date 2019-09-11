“As shifting consumer demographics and market dynamics present challenges across the industry, it is incumbent on us to regularly evaluate our restaurant footprint with a focus on long-term viability and strategic resource investment as we work to re-invigorate the beloved Friendly’s brand,” Friendly’s officials said in a statement. “Unfortunately, in some cases, this process results in the difficult decision to close underperforming locations that can no longer be sustained by the local market.”

The location at 777 Broadway in Saugus closed Monday, lowering the number of Friendly’s in Massachusetts to 45, according to Marie Espinel, a spokeswoman for Friendly’s.

Friendly’s has closed its Saugus restaurant, the latest closure for the shrinking Massachusetts-based chain.

Advertisement

Employees at the closed location will be offered transfers to other locations wherever possible, officials said.

There are 26 Friendly’s left in the Boston designated market area, according to Espinel. The only Friendly’s in Boston is in Terminal A of Logan Airport, according to a list of locations on the Friendly’s website.

“The Friendly’s on Route 1 Saugus was the best, whole family could eat and get ice cream for like 40 bills,” one Twitter user wrote. “Big RIP.”

The Friendly’s on Route 1 saugus was the best , whole family could eat and get ice cream for like 40 bills . Big RIP — Shane (@SWAINSTED) September 11, 2019

“This was my hamburger, fries and coke haven,”a Facebook user wrote. “So restful, so peaceful.”

On Aug. 19, the Friendly’s location at Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence, R.I., closed. This was the last location in Rhode Island.

In April, Friendly’s closed 23 locations in the Northeast, including three in Massachusetts. Late last year, Friendly’s closed six restaurants in the Northeast, including two in Massachusetts.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.