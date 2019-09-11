Cornel Bell , 48, is being held as a fugitive from justice on a murder warrant, and prosecutors are working to arrange his return to Massachusetts, State Police said in a statement.

After two years on the run, a man wanted for allegedly murdering his estranged girlfriend in her Weymouth home two years ago was captured Wednesday near Miami, authorities said.

He was arrested in Dania Beach, a coastal community just north of Miami, where federal and state investigators approached him while he was working on a construction site. Bell fled on foot, and was arrested after a brief chase, the statement said.

He was wanted for the murder of Michele Clarke, a mother of a young child, in her apartment in August 2017. Bell fled the scene in the victim’s pickup truck which was located in Florida several days later, officials said.

“We released the model and registration of a dark blue pickup truck he was believed to be driving, and that vehicle was eventually located abandoned in the Miami area,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a separate statement.

Bell was placed on State Police’s most wanted list after further investigation revealed that Bell had used different names, birth dates, and social security numbers in past encounters with law enforcement. Investigators determined Bell was also wanted for assault, robbery, and a firearms offense, officials said.

