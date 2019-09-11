Boston police found an injured male victim in the area of Joe Moakley Park in South Boston early Wednesday morning, according to a department spokesman.
Officers were summoned to the intersection of Old Colony Avenue and Devine Way around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a traumatic injury, Officer James Moccia, the spokesman, said by phone.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, Moccia said.
