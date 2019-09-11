A man who called police Wednesday evening to say he had been shot in the leg in West Roxbury has non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The man called police just after 7:30 p.m. to report that he had been shot by a male at 1 Constance Road, said Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokesman.
Officers arrived on scene and found the man suffering from an gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital, Tavares said.
No arrests were made.
The incident is under investigation, Tavares said.
