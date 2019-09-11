Baker and Polito were joined by Attorney General Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh in reading aloud the names of more than 200 victims with Massachusetts connections who perished in the attacks, which also included a third hijacked plane that crashed in Pennsylvania.

Taps played as dozens of people lined the steps, while Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito raised flags to half-staff.

In a somber ceremony, Governor Charlie Baker and other elected officials joined relatives of 9/11 victims on the State House steps Wednesday morning to mark the 18th anniversary of the devastating terror attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Advertisement

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross and Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin were also on hand for Wednesday’s ceremony on Beacon Hill.

Relatives of the dead also read names, including Diane Hunt, whose son, William Christopher Hunt, was killed in the attacks on the Trade Center towers.

The younger Hunt was a 31-year-old bond desk manager and vice president at EuroBrokers at the time of the attacks, according to the official 9/11 Memorial and Museum website and his death notice published in the Globe. He was born in Boston, grew up in Kingston and lived in Norwalk, Conn., with his wife and their 15-month-old daughter at the time of his death.

Baker also took to Twitter to mark the occasion on Wednesday.

“As we lower flags to half-staff and read the names of those we lost on September 11, 2001, we are reminded of the enduring need to honor their memories, on this solemn day and every day,” Baker tweeted.

Polito added via Twitter, “Today’s commemoration is an important tradition each September 11th. 18 years have passed since that tragic day, but events like these remind us of our collective responsibility to #NeverForget.”

Also during Wednesday’s ceremony, Baker awarded Ross Dugan its highest honor for civilian bravery, the Madeline Amy Sweeney Award.

Advertisement

Dugan was driving home from his overnight job as an electrician in the MBTA power department when he saw a car burst into flames after it crashed on Route 24 in West Bridgewater this February. Despite suffering burns, Dugan pulled four people from the burning wreckage.

Sweeney was among those who died in the terror attacks. She was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11, which has hijacked after its departure from Logan International Airport and then was flown into the World Trade Center twin towers in New York City.

But during the flight between Boston and New York, Sweeney risked her life by contacting ground services and provided crucial information about the five hijackers before the plane was piloted into the building.

John R. Ellement can be reached atellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.