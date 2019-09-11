“On arrival personnel found fire and smoke showing on the 2nd floor and Deputy Chief [Timothy] McMahon requested a 2nd alarm response,” the post said.

Firefighters responded at 1:21 p.m. to 6 Lisa Lane in East Sandwich for reports of a dryer fire, the Sandwich Fire Department said in a statement on Facebook.

The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes by 25 firefighters at the scene. The damage, which was confined to the second floor of the home, was estimated to be $50,000, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation by the department.

West Barnstable, Bourne, Cotuit, Barnstable, and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire also responded to the scene, firefighters said.

