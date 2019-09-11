He suggested that sports commentators were misguided in focusing on the plaintiff’s monetary demand listed in court papers .

Wearing sunglasses and a golf shirt emblazoned with an NFL Alumni logo, Simpson began Wednesday’s video clip with a tribute to the Sept. 11 victims before pivoting to the Brown matter.

O.J. Simpson took to Twitter on Wednesday to offer clarification about the monetary demand in the lawsuit accusing Patriots receiver Antonio Brown of raping a former trainer. Brown has denied the allegations through his legal team.

“I’m listening to these sportscasters, all of a sudden they become crime reporters,” said Simpson, who was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman in a sensational trial that transfixed the nation. “And I heard this one guy make an idiotic statement that [Brown’s accuser] is obviously moral and all that, and she might be. I’m not saying she’s not.”

Simpson continued, “But they said because she’s only asking for $75,000. And I’m saying to myself, ‘Jesus, why don’t these sports guys just talk about sports?’ The law is, in federal court, that she has to ask for a minimum of $75,000. . . . Don’t talk about what you don’t know. I’m just saying. Take care.”

He’s right about financial damages.

Federal regulations posted to the Cornell Law School website say federal district courts have jurisdiction of “civil actions where the matter in controversy exceeds the sum or value of $75,000,” among other factors.

Lawyers for the plaintiff in the Brown case, Britney Taylor, said in court papers that “the amount in controversy exceeds $75,000,” which is standard legal boilerplate in civil filings.

Simpson, 72, knows his way around the civil courts as well as the criminal justice system.

Following his acquittal in the murder case, he was sued for wrongful death and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victims’ families, an amount that’s more than doubled in the ensuing decades. Most of the judgment remains unpaid.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.