Officials initially said last week that Sophia was in critical condition at the hospital.

“The Garabedian Family is so thankful for all the love and support,” the statement released by the hospital said. “Sophia is currently in fair condition and the family cannot thank everyone enough for the generous donations.”

Five-year-old Sophia Garabedian, the Sudbury girl being treated for EEE at Boston Children’s Hospital, has been upgraded from critical to fair condition, her family said Tuesday in a brief statement.

An online fund-raiser for the child’s family on the GoFundMe website had generated more than $133,000 as of 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.

“On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sophia Garabedian was rushed from her home in Sudbury, MA to Boston Children’s Hospital in an ambulance after experiencing severe flu symptoms, headaches, and appeared to be having a seizure,” the GoFundMe page says. “She had a very high fever and brain swelling and quickly became unresponsive.”

The page says tests came back positive for EEE on Sept. 6.

“Her parents have been at Children’s Hospital with her this entire time, and it has been truly heartbreaking for all of their family and friends,” the appeal says. “She remains in the ICU and while the family has a full medical insurance plan through their employer, the out-of-pocket medical costs will be massive.”

Eastern equine encephalitis is a potentially fatal disease that can cause brain inflammation and severe neurological complications, according to federal officials. There is no treatment. One victim, a Fairhaven woman, died last month as a result of the disease.

Sophia’s infection was announced last Friday along with that of a Northborough woman in her 60s. There have been seven human cases of EEE this year in Massachusetts, according to the state Department of Public Health.

