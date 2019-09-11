Massachusetts Department of Transportation workers put the final touches of landscaping around the Frances Appleton Pedestrian Bridge in Boston, which state and city officials dedicated Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a statement.

The bridge is adjacent to the Longfellow Bridge on the Boston side of the Charles River. It was named after Frances Appleton, who was married to Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, a legendary poet who died in 1882. Her husband walked across the bridge, which was later named after him, to get to Appleton’s house while they were courting, according to the New England Historical Society.

“We look forward to residents and visitors using this bridge so that they can walk, run, or ride along the Charles River for many years to come,” Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said in the statement.