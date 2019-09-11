State officials on Wednesday announced the first human case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts this year.

A man in his 60s from Middlesex Countywas hospitalized because of his illness, the state’s Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Unlike another mosquito-borne illness, Eastern equine encephalitis, the risk of West Nile human infection throughout Massachusetts is considered to be low, the agency said. The state is seeing an active EEE season, officials said. There have been seven human cases of EEE in the state this year, including one Fairhaven woman who died from the illness. The department on Wednesday reduced the EEE risk in Granby, Belchertown, Ludlow, and South Hadley to moderate risk.