But the department said it has not yet confirmed any cases in Massachusetts.

The state’s public health commissioner, Dr. Monica Bharel, said Wednesday the department is “actively investigating several suspected” vaping-associated lung illnesses, as the number of such illnesses and deaths climbs nationwide.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is mandating that clinicians report any suspected cases of “ unexplained e-cigarette or vaping-associated” lung disease to state health officials.

The order to report suspected vaping-related illnesses covers a wide swath of the medical community, including pediatricians, nurse practitioners, and family doctors.

“Today’s action establishes the legal framework for health care providers to report cases and suspected cases so that we can get a better sense of the overall burden of disease in Massachusetts,” Bharel said in a statement. “It also will allow us to provide case counts to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as they continue to try to understand the nationwide impact of vaping-related disease.”

Advertisement

Federal health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported 450 possible cases of severe lung disease associated with electronic-cigarette product use or vaping.

On Tuesday, officials in Kansas reported that a 50-year-old woman there died of the lung illness, the nation’s sixth confirmed death linked to vaping. Five previous vaping-related deaths have been confirmed in California, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Oregon.

Kay Lazar can be reached at kay.lazar@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @GlobeKayLazar.