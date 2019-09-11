Boston police are responding to a report of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in the Fort Point neighborhood.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered injuries considered to be non-life threatening, police said.
A department spokeswoman said the incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Melcher and Summer streets.
Boston EMS said two people were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately available.
More than a half-dozen police officers responded to the scene, where a white van sat with its front driver-side door open. Both sides of Summer Street were closed to traffic for a stretch.
No one was in custody in connection with the incident as of 10:30 p.m.
