A school van leaving an elementary school in Amherst struck and killed a woman on Wednesday, authorities said.
The vehicle was exiting the Crocker Farm School at 280 West St. around 11 a.m., the Northwestern district attorney’s office said in a statement.
The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.
Amherst police are leading an investigation with the assistance of Massachusetts State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office.
The victim will likely be identified late Thursday, said Mary Carey, director of communications for the district attorney’s office.
