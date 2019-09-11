Worcester police are asking for the public’s help solving the suspicious death of a man whose body was discovered Tuesday morning when firefighters responded to a blaze in a wooded area, police said.
The body was found near 277 Granite St. around 6 a.m., Worcester police said in a statement.
“The Worcester Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of an unidentified middle-aged white male with short, thinning brown hair,” the statement said.
The office of the chief medical examiner in Boston was set to perform an autopsy on the body, police said Tuesday. Police had not received the results by Wednesday afternoon, said Lieutenant Sean Murtha, a police spokesman.
Worcester police are asking anyone with information on missing persons possibly fitting the description to call 508-799-8651, the statement said.
