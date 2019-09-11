Worcester police are asking for the public’s help solving the suspicious death of a man whose body was discovered Tuesday morning when firefighters responded to a blaze in a wooded area, police said.

The body was found near 277 Granite St. around 6 a.m., Worcester police said in a statement.

“The Worcester Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of an unidentified middle-aged white male with short, thinning brown hair,” the statement said.