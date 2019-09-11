He had allegedly knocked over the TD Bank at 457 Broadway in Chelsea around 4:42 p.m. Tuesday before fleeing, according to police. At some point he hopped on the bus, but police had his description from witnesses.

In a statement, Chelsea police identified the suspect as Robert Rezendez. It wasn’t known if he had hired a lawyer.

A 66-year-old East Boston man allegedly robbed a Chelsea bank Tuesday and then sought cover on a T bus, but his escape was foiled when police took him off the vehicle in his own neighborhood, officials said.

“That information led officers to the suspect who was removed off of an MBTA bus on Meridian Street in East Boston,” the statement said. “Chelsea officers recovered money and other evidence from Rezendez at the time of his arrest. No weapon was reportedly used in the robbery. Rezendez will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Wednesday. Chelsea Police are working with the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force in the continuing investigation.”

The haul from Rezendez’s alleged heist wasn’t specified.

Cops reminded the public to drop a dime if anything ever looks off.

“Police remind the community they can report crimes or suspicious activity anonymously in various formats,” the statement said. “Citizens can call the 24 hr ‘tips’ line at 617-466-4880, email reports directly from the department’s website at www.chelseapolice.com or download for free the MYPD App that is compatible with both Android and Apple smartphones. All three ways are monitored and anonymous.”

