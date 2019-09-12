“According to the victim, on September 9th, 2019 at approximately 2pm, he was at the Market Basket on Elm Street,” the statement said. “He had just finished shopping and was coming out to his truck to put his groceries in his truck.”

In a statement posted to Facebook, Manchester police identified the suspect as Matthew Siwik of Goffstown, N.H. It wasn’t known whether Siwik had hired a lawyer.

Manchester, N.H., police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly snatching an 85-year-old veteran’s wallet as the octogenarian loaded groceries into his car Monday.

The man told police he saw a silver car driving slowly in the lot, and when he turned his back, Siwik allegedly emerged from the vehicle and pounced.

“When he turned his back on the car to unlock his own truck, a man jumped out of the car, grabbed his wallet and took off,” the statement said. “The wallet contained a bank card, which the suspect later tried to use at the 7-11 on Queen City Ave, as well as the 7-11 on South Main Street. The wallet was later located in a trash barrel at the Queen City location and returned to the victim.”

Siwik turned himself in after police released surveillance images of the suspect on social media. He was “quickly recognized,” police said.

Siwik now faces a charges of theft by unauthorized taking and is slated to appear in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on Sept. 26, police said.

