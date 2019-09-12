A bleeding man drove himself to a convenience store in Northbridge Wednesday night to ask for help after he was shot, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office.

Northbridge police were called at 9:33 p.m. about the incident, Early’s office said in a statement.

“A clerk at Cumberland Farms at 2222 Providence Road report[ed] that a man had arrived at the store bleeding and appeared to have been shot,” the statement said.