A Cambridge man was sentenced to four to five years in state prison for repeatedly assaulting corrections officers at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in 2017, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced Thursday.
Stephen Gittens, 58, was found guilty of six counts of assault and battery on a corrections officer on Wednesday, the office said in a press release.
Gittens attacked the officers several times between February and July of 2017, including one incident in which he punched a corrections officer after returning from a court appearance on February, 21 and another incident a few days later where he tackled a corrections officer into a metal cabinet, the release said.
“During the course of this five month period, four corrections officers sought outside medical treatment for injuries sustained while attempting to transport the defendant from his scheduled court appearances,” prosecutors said.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan called Gittens’ behavior “unacceptable.”
“The defendant in this case violently assaulted corrections officers on multiple occasions,” said Ryan said in the release. “This pattern of behavior, repeatedly compromising the safety of corrections officers in the course of their duties, is entirely unacceptable.”
