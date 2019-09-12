A Cambridge man was sentenced to four to five years in state prison for repeatedly assaulting corrections officers at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in 2017, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Stephen Gittens, 58, was found guilty of six counts of assault and battery on a corrections officer on Wednesday, the office said in a press release.

Gittens attacked the officers several times between February and July of 2017, including one incident in which he punched a corrections officer after returning from a court appearance on February, 21 and another incident a few days later where he tackled a corrections officer into a metal cabinet, the release said.