A Canton family escaped a roaring housefire unharmed Wednesday night, according to the Canton Fire Department.
“The family is safe; they made it out of the home safe,” Canton fire Captain Tom Driscoll said by phone Thursday morning. No firefighters were injured, he added.
The fire took place on Boathouse Road, according to media reports.
The fire department received a call about the blaze at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday, Driscoll said. By 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Canton fire had released firefighters from nearby towns who had responded to assist, but some town firefighters remained on scene to attend to any hot spots, Driscoll said.
