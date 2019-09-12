The charges were disclosed in a federal court filing in August . On Thursday, Lynch will make his first appearance before a federal judge. He is expected to be sentenced at a later date.

John M. Lynch , 66, has admitted to accepting a $50,000 bribe from a Boston real estate developer to help the developer win a favorable vote in May 2017 before the Zoning Board of Appeal, with the help of one of the board’s members.

The former city official at the center of a widening City Hall bribery scandal plans to plead guilty Thursday afternoon in federal court in Boston.

Advertisement

According to court documents, Lynch could serve 46 to 57 months in prison under a deal with federal prosecutors.

The charges have opened up an ongoing scandal at City Hall, as federal prosecutors say the case is ongoing.

Prosecutors said that Lynch took a $50,000 bribe to help the developer get a permit extension. Lynch directed a member of the zoning board to act on behalf of the developer, supporting a change that helped the developer capture a profit of more than a half-million dollars on the property.

Federal prosecutors did not identify the developer or the vote at issue, but two people familiar with the case confirmed the property was a multi-unit condo development on H Street in South Boston, and the developer was Steve Turner.

The Zoning Board member who allegedly acted at Lynch’s direction was not identified, and there was no suggestion in court records that he or she committed a crime.

Craig Galvin, a Dorchester-based realtor who was appointed to the zoning board by Mayor Martin J. Walsh in 2016, resigned Sunday night amid ongoing scrutiny of the case.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh has commissioned Brian Kelly, a former federal prosecutor and head of the public corruption unit, to probe the zoning board and determine what occurred. He also hired an outside law firm to review all of the zoning board’s policies and procedures.

Advertisement

Last week, the mayor’s special adviser, William “Buddy” Christopher, also agreed to temporarily step down, without pay, pending the review. As the former head of the Inspectional Services Department, Christopher’s staff oversaw the zoning board duties. Before he joined City Hall in 2014, he had been the original architect for the H Street project, and his former law firm – now managed by his son – continued to manage the project at the time of the 2017 vote.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.