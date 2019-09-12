In the wake of the explosion that killed 18-year-old Leonel Rondon when a chimney was blasted off a home and fell on top of him, the company revamped its distribution system in the region, replacing 45 miles of gas mains and installed new service lines to 5,000 properties. Twenty-two people, including three firefighters, were injured in the 2018 explosion.

The company said the work is being undertaken out of “abundance of caution” and stressed that the lines no longer carry gas as they did last Sept. 13 when an overpressurization caused the explosions in Lawrence, North Andover, and Andover.

One day shy of the first anniversary of the massive gas explosion that killed one person and damaged homes and businesses in three Merrimack Valley towns, Columbia Gas said Thursday they are inspecting abandoned gas lines due to “noncompliance” with state regulations.

Advertisement

The company will now examine 700 service lines that were abandoned when new service lines were replaced over the past several months. The service lines connect an individual property to the gas mains.

Columbia Gas workers can perform the examination from inside a property or from the outside, but the duration of the on-site work is dramatically different. It may take “several hours” if the workers are not allowed inside, but only 45 minutes if they are let inside.

If problems are found, the company will fix them at their own expense.

“We recognize that our customers have been through a difficult year as we conducted the recovery and restoration work in these communities. We understand that additional work may frustrate them, and we apologize,” Mark Kempic, who took over as president and chief operating officer in May, said in a statement.

Kempic said in the statement that there is no safety concerns.

Advertisement

“We are conducting these compliance checks out of an abundance of caution,’’ he said. “Our commitment to providing customers with safe and reliable gas service is at the forefront of the decision to conduct this review.”

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the explosion was caused when “high-pressure natural gas was released into a low-pressure gas distribution system” in Lawrence by a Columbia Gas contractor working directly under a company supervisor. The explosions and over pressurization damaged 131 structures, including five homes that were destroyed, the NTSB found.

Customers seeking information can contact the company at its office on South Union Street in Lawrence or by calling 1-866-388-3239 or visit ColumbiaGasMA.com.

Colmbia Gas is a unit of energy company NiSource, which has reported spending $1.6 billion on repairs, compensation for families who had to evacuate their homes for several weeks, and civil litigation settlements, including a lawsuit brought by Rondon’s family.

According to the company, in the wake of the explosions it has:

■ Installed some 18,500 new appliances and pieces of equipment,

■ Reseeded more than 3,500 properties and conducted 300 repairs to shrubs, walkways, and landscaping.

■ Repaved five state roads, more than 180 driveways, private roads, and commercial lots and poured 870 concrete projects.

The company also said it has resolved 97 percent of its claims at a cost of $111.6 million, spent $5 million on energy efficiency, and donated $20 million to local communities and charities.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.