“When I left the Herald back in 1987, we had my going-away party at Doyle’s,” recalled Matt Carroll, a Northeastern University journalism professor who spent five years at the Boston Herald and 26 years at the Globe, where he was part of the Spotlight Team awarded the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for their series exposing sexual abuse by Catholic priests.

For generations of journalists who covered the pols who flocked to Doyle’s — and who hoisted some pints of their own — the impending loss touched off a flood of memories.

From Jamaica Plain, to San Francisco, to Oxford, Miss., the coming closure of fabled Doyle’s Cafe , beloved of local politicians and JP residents for longer than anyone alive can remember, sparked much nostalgia this week.

“It was just a wonderful place to have a party like that because it’s such a traditional neighborhood institution,” said Carroll, whose sister also worked at the tavern a few decades back.

He added later, “You’d go in there, and you’d see [former mayor] Ray Flynn would be sitting there in a booth with some buddies. . . . You’d always see lots of local pols.”

Sometimes, he said, the sight of a prominent political figure alongside an unfamiliar face would prompt a guessing game among reporters — who is that, and what are they talking about?

“To me, it’s such a part of Boston, such a neighborhood tradition, and to see it go is really sad,” he said. “Stuff like that, when it disappears, it rips apart a little bit the fabric of the neighborhood.”

Curtis Wilkie, a former Globe reporter and editor who joined the newspaper in 1975, said Doyle’s was among the first Boston landmarks he visited, taken there by a Globe colleague who told him, “This is a place you need to know.”

That was a mayoral election year, and there was a tense rivalry between incumbent Mayor Kevin White and then-state Senator Joseph F. Timilty, said Wilkie, 78, who teaches journalism at his alma mater, the University of Mississippi.

On the Saturday before the election, Wilkie was reporting on White when the mayor decided to make a visit to Doyle’s, driving himself and Wilkie rather than using his driver. Wilkie recalled “a fairly harrowing ride down the Jamaicaway” with White at the wheel.

“I thought he was going to run off the road two or three times,” he said, adding later, “Kevin didn’t drink, so it wasn’t a problem of Kevin being drunk. He was just a bad driver. I didn’t know if we were going to plunge off into Jamaica Pond or not.”

When the mayor and the reporter arrived at Doyle’s, White “was politely received,” Wilkie said. “I don’t know how popular he was with the people at Doyle’s because Timilty was running an insurgent campaign” that appealed to some of the regular crew at the pub.

“Political talk was coin of the realm there, and a lot of politicians hung out there, or felt the need to hang out there,” he said. “It was a hell of a lot more real Boston than ‘Cheers.’ That was a phony sort of show. It was a real friendly place, and you felt comfortable going there, and you never knew who you were going to see.”

Former Globe City Hall, State House, and Washington bureau reporter Martin F. Nolan, who gives his age as “79 and holding,” said when he heard that Doyle’s will close, he thought of a line from a Shakespeare sonnet: “Bare ruin’d choirs, where late the sweet birds sang.”

Nolan, who worked at the Globe from 1961 to 2001 and now lives in San Francisco, reflected on how different Washington Street was before the elevated Orange Line was replaced in 1986 with the current route through the Southwest Corridor.

“There was this big rattler above, this heavy train,” Nolan recalled. Because the elevated tracks cast deep shadows over the front windows at Doyle’s, he said, it was always gloomy inside. “It was a dark place, but it was a great place.”

In the 1970s and ’80s, the neighborhood had a different feel, he said.

“Jamaica Plain was not always the paradise it is today,” Nolan recalled. “It used to be sort of a dangerous place. If you wanted to walk from Egleston to Forest Hills, you could — but you’d better walk quick.”

Doyle’s was an oasis in those mean streets, he said, often packed with faces familiar from Beacon Hill and City Hall, but nonetheless “a safe place from partisan strife.”

Nolan recalled running into former state Senate president William Bulger, who “was no fan of the Globe,” and White, who “was always bellyaching about something I’d written.”

“There were guys I know who cursed me up and down, but you’d see them there, and it’s, ‘Hey, how you doing?’ ” Nolan said.

Wilkie reflected on how the Boston of today differs from the one he encountered 44 years ago, long before the closures of such local institutions as Locke-Ober, Jacob Wirth, and Durgin-Park.

“Boston is certainly a different city from the one I encountered when I moved there,” he said. “I think in many ways it’s a much, much better place than it was, but it’s still sad to see these old, legendary places disappear.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.