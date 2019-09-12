The Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate has received a $500,000 grant for a new multimedia initiative, targeting young people, the Dorchester nonprofit said Thursday.

In a statement, the institute said the money comes courtesy of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and will support a project called Youth Movements set to launch this fall and open next year.

“The Institute will collaborate with youth activists in order to create an immersive and interactive visitor experience that draws upon stories of youth movements,” the statement said. “Students will serve as advisors on the project helping to create offerings that fully engage young people in civics, government, and representation. In conjunction with the Youth Movements project, the Institute will convene a national advisory group of leaders who work with young people, ensuring that the program represents wide and ongoing youth participation.”