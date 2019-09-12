In the race for endorsements before the municipal Sept. 24 preliminary election, Boston City Councilors Annissa Essaibi-George and Michelle Wu have landed one of the most coveted seals of approval in Massachusetts politics: from popular Attorney General Maura Healey.

Both Essaibi-George and Wu face a dozen other candidates in the contest for one of the four at-large council seats in Boston. The top eight vote-getters move on to the Nov. 5 general election. A spokesman for Healey said that the attorney general has previously endorsed Wu, as well Councilors Andrea Campbell, Lydia Edwards, Kim Janey, and Matt O’Malley. Among them, Only Wu and Essaibi-George are in a competitive race.