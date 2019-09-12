Huffman, 56, faces sentencing Friday in federal court in Boston for paying $15,000 to pad her daughter’s SAT scores. Prosecutors said recently in a legal filing that the celebrated actress, who also floored critics with her gutsy performance in the film “Transamerica,” should spend a month behind bars and cited a number of other fraud cases where defendants were locked up.

Felicity Huffman’s high-powered legal team on Wednesday pushed back against the government’s contention that the “Desperate Housewives” star deserves a month in prison for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal, which enraged the public and sparked heated debates about the often intractable class divide in higher education.

In a response filed Wednesday, Huffman attorney Martin F. Murphy, one of the most sought-after lawyers in town from Foley Hoag LLP, wrote that the cases prosecutors cited were very different from the matter involving his celebrity client.

Huffman’s team wants Judge Indira Talwani to sentence the actress to one year of probation, 250 hours of community service, and a $20,000 fine.

“The defendants in the cases the government cites were also typically the masterminds of the schemes—the equivalent of Rick Singer in this case,” Murphy wrote. “And in the cases the government cites, individuals like Ms. Huffman—retail customers of the scheme’s ringleader—were often not prosecuted at all.”

Singer has admitted to orchestrating the breathtaking college scam, in which wealthy parents cut fat checks to have their kids falsely classified as athletic recruits at fancy schools, paving the way for admission, or, as in Huffman’s case, to have SAT scores fraudulently inflated.

Huffman was never implicated in the recruit ruse.

She tearfully pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, telling Talwani that she wanted to “apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Huffman added, “My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.