The lobbyist, Anne Lynch, was also arrested, accused of paying Pullman thousands of dollars in kickbacks for steering business to her firm.

Dana A. Pullman, the once-powerful head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts from 2012 until September 2018, was arrested last month and accused of taking kickbacks from the union’s former lobbyist and using union money for personal expenses including meals, travel, flowers and gifts for a girlfriend.

The embattled former president of the Massachusetts State Police union was indicted Thursday on a host of federal charges — including racketeering and conspiracy — that could land him in federal prison for decades.

Advertisement

A federal grand jury Thursday broadened the charges, adding new tax fraud counts and a third alleged kickback scheme. Lynch allegedly paid two checks totalling $11,250 to Pullman’s wife, allegedly for his help connecting a SPAM lawyer with Lynch. The lawyer,who is not named in the indictment, was seeking a marijuana dispensary license.

“As a law enforcement officer and the president of SPAM, Pullman owed a... duty of honest services to SPAM, the membership, and the Commonwealth to perform his job and official duties free from fraud, deceit, and self-enrichment and to refrain from accepting, or agreeing to accept bribes and kickbacks,” the indictment said.

His lawyer, Martin G. Weinberg, said Pullman “categorically denies today’s charges. In short, there were no bribes, no kickbacks, no embezzlement of Union funds, and certainly no racketeering. He welcomes his opportunity to demonstrate his innocence in a future trial.”

Though Pullman’s faces the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence, Weinberg expressed confidence that it would not happen.

“There is no sentencing if there is no conviction which is why we have trials,” he said.

Since Pullman’s resignation in September 2018, the union has been in turmoil. The new president, Mark Lynch, is facing a recall vote next week after more than 500 union members signed a petition seeking his recall. The petition accused Lynch of not keeping the membership informed or advocating on behalf of the union’s 1,900 members.

Advertisement

The union has already spent more than $900,000 on legal fees for union members who have been questioned by federal authorities in connection with this case.

The corruption charges are the latest scandal involving the troubled State Police, which has been rocked by accusations that dozens of troopers collected pay for hours they never worked. The scandals have implicated 46 troopers; eight have pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges and two others face charges.