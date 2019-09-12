But in a 3-1 vote, the commission declined to reconsider the plan. Cathy Judd-Stein, the commission chairwoman, said she had not seen “sufficiently changed circumstances to warrant a motion for reconsideration at this time.”

Mass Gaming and Entertainment, a venture backed by Chicago real estate magnate Neil Bluhm, had reintroduced its plans for a $677 million casino at the Brockton Fairgrounds in light of the legal struggles of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, which has been trying for years to build a $1 billion casino in Taunton.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday refused to reconsider its 2016 denial of a proposed casino in Brockton, leaving no project with a clear path to approval for the state’s final resort casino license.

She said, however, that the company could potentially reapply for a license at a later point.

In 2016, the commission rejected the project, seen as a economic catalyst for one of the state’s poorest cities. Members cited concerns about the project’s design and also raised questions about the prospective Taunton casino, just 20 miles away.

At the time, the Mashpee had just begun construction on its tribal casino, which would not require state approval. But since then, the tribe has been dealt a series of legal and regulatory setbacks, putting the plan on indefinite hold.

Massachusetts legalized casino gambling in 2011, allowing full-service casinos in the eastern part of the state, Western Massachusetts, and in the southeast.

The Mashpee’s quest has become an issue in Washington, where the tribe is lobbying for support. Senator Elizabeth Warren and US Representative William Keating, who support legislation that would secure the tribe’s land as a reservation, have been at odds with President Trump and some Rhode Island congressional representatives, who oppose it. A measure has cleared the House but faces a difficult road to final passage.

Rhode Island has casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton that would be in direct competition with a tribal project. Proponents of a Brockton casino say the project would help keep more gambling revenue in Massachusetts.

But recent data suggested that the gambling market in New England may not be as lucrative as once hoped. Casinos in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut have been reporting disappointing revenue figures.

The state’s first resort casino, MGM Springfield, has been behind projections. Early figures for Encore Boston Harbor, which opened in June, also showed revenues on pace to fall short of expectations, although the latest numbers set to be released next week may tell a different story.

Further complicating matters are several other proposals to expand gambling in Southeastern Massachusetts, including some that would require legislative changes.

Public officials in Plainville have called for adding table games to the Plainridge Park slots casino. A developer is pitching a plan for a horse racing and entertainment complex that would include slot machines in Wareham. And the leaders of the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe are wrangling with officials in the Martha’s Vineyard town over plans to open an electronic bingo hall there.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com.