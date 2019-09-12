Baker said movie nights, football games, sports practices, and other outdoor fun may have to be rescheduled or moved indoors, which some communities have done amid the EEE crisis.

Speaking during an afternoon news conference in Lakeville, Baker cautioned that “even as evening temperatures start to cool, mosquito season is not over.” Baker urged the public to take precautions including wearing insect repellent, repairing broken screens, and avoiding outdoor activities during the peak mosquito hours of dusk to dawn.

State and local officials have worked “tirelessly” to combat EEE in Massachusetts and will continue aerial spraying in affected zones throughout the week, Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday.

Heading into the fall, Baker said, officials will work with the Legislature to ensure there’s enough funding for additional spraying and monitoring efforts, as well as for reimbursing cities and towns for spraying and other activities.

Baker was joined at the news conference by state Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides, Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner John Lebeaux, and Department of Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel.

Also on Thursday, Representatives Joseph P. Kennedy III and Katherine M. Clark, both Massachusetts Democrats, wrote to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requesting information regarding efforts in combating the EEE threat. In the letter, the lawmakers referred to the spate of EEE cases as a “public health crisis” and inquired about the use of infectious disease reserve funds. Specifically, they wanted to know if federal authorities could provide funding assistance for the EEE response in Massachusetts.

Eastern equine encephalitis is a potentially fatal disease that can cause brain inflammation and severe neurological complications, federal officials say. There is no treatment. One victim, a Fairhaven woman, died last month as a result of the disease.

There have been seven human cases of EEE in Massachusetts this year.

Communities that either have been sprayed or will receive spraying in the coming days include Bellingham, Franklin, Medway, Millis, Norfolk, Medfield, Walpole, Wrentham, Foxborough, Sharon, Norwood, Westwood, Dover, Needham, Wellesley, Ashland, Hopkinton, Holliston, Sherborn, Framingham, Natick, Wayland, Sudbury, Maynard, Stow, Hudson, Marlborough, Weston, Berlin, Boylston, Northborough, Westborough, Shrewsbury, Grafton, Upton, Milford, Hopedale, Mendon, Blackstone, Millville, Uxbridge, Douglas, Northbridge, Sutton, Millbury, Auburn, Oxford, Webster, Southborough, Bolton, Clinton, West Boylston, Worcester, Charlton, Dudley, Leicester, and Harvard, state officials said.

Danny McDonald of Globe staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.