Maine author Stephen King made an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to promote his new book, “ The Institute ,” and made a jab at his senator, Susan Collins.

“Let’s put it this way,” King said when Colbert brought up the tweet. “Susan Collins has been there for about a thousand years and it’s time for somebody a little newer and somebody who’s got a little bit more of a liberal bend.”

This is not the first time King has voiced his opinion about his senator. In July, King tweeted, “Susan Collins has buckled before the Trump idiocracy. Time for her to go.”

He also tweeted in Sept. 2018 that “IF Susan Collins votes to confirm Kavanaugh, and IF she runs for re-election—two big ifs—she will be defeated.”

