Boston police arrested a 35-year-old man in Dorchester Tuesday night after officers saw him driving erratically and then discovered a duffel bag in the backseat containing marijuana and a gun, police said.

Walter Murillo of Boston was arrested around 8:30 p.m. near 176 Fairmount St., Boston police said in a statement.

“While on patrol in the area of Morton Street and Fairmount Street, officers observed a motor vehicle consistently crossing over the double yellow lines. Officers activated their emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop,“ the statement said.

