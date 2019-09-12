Boston police arrested a 35-year-old man in Dorchester Tuesday night after officers saw him driving erratically and then discovered a duffel bag in the backseat containing marijuana and a gun, police said.
Walter Murillo of Boston was arrested around 8:30 p.m. near 176 Fairmount St., Boston police said in a statement.
“While on patrol in the area of Morton Street and Fairmount Street, officers observed a motor vehicle consistently crossing over the double yellow lines. Officers activated their emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop,“ the statement said.
Massachusetts State Police stopped to help the officers with the search, Boston police said.
“Officers approached the vehicle and observed a large duffel bag on the backseat with several open compartments revealing several small packages containing marijuana,” the statement said.
Officers removed Murillo from his car, police said. They searched the duffel and found about 30 ounces of marijuana and a Hi-Point Model JHP .45-caliber firearm with eight rounds of ammunition.
Murillo was arrested and set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute Class D drugs.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.