Kinney thought he was talking to a 14-year-old girl in a series of online conversations with an undercover state trooper last year, Weisman’s office said at the time of Kinney’s guilty plea in May.

Christopher M. Kinney, 45, is currently locked up at the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, R.I., and faces at least 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in US District Court in Providence, according to legal filings and US Attorney Aaron L. Weisman’s office.

A Warren, R.I., man faces sentencing Friday for setting up what he thought would be a tryst in the Warwick Mall with a 14-year-old girl, records show.

“In communications that rapidly became sexually explicit, Kinney expressed an interest in meeting the teenager at the Warwick Mall, dressing her in a diaper, walking her around the mall, and then engaging in sexual activity with her in the mall or elsewhere,” Weisman’s office said. “He arranged to meet with the teenager at the mall food court on April 26, 2018.”

Instead, law enforcement handcuffed him when he arrived at the mall.

Authorities “surveilled the mall and apprehended Kinney as he arrived at the mall food court,” the statement said. “A search of Kinney’s car resulted in the discovery of, among other items, a diaper bag containing several diapers, a pacifier and baby bottle, condoms, candy, and a canister of children’s bubble fluid. Seized from Kinney’s pocket was an Apple iPhone, on which investigators later identified approximately 56 images of child pornography and evidence that on numerous occasions he electronically received and shared files of child pornography and images of children being harshly punished and/or beaten.”

Kinney apologized to Judge William E. Smith, who will sentence him Friday, in a recent letter.

“I am deeply sorry for what I did,” Kinney wrote. “I have been attending mental health classes, reentering into society classes, addiction and sex offender treatment classes. I still plan on getting counseling after I get released, and I’m still going to church. I feel like I deserve a second chance in life because I know I did wrong and I also know I don’t want to end up back incarcerated again.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.