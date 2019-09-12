But neither Warren nor the presidential contest is likely to be the most buzz-worthy topic on the minds and lips of the party faithful. That’s because there will be a ginger-haired elephant in the room — figuratively, and at some point literally — at the MassMutual Center: Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III and the potential primary challenge he is considering waging against Senator Edward J. Markey.

When Massachusetts Democrats gather in Springfield for their annual convention Saturday, they’ll have in their midst a top-tier presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has steadily climbed in polls this summer .

Each man will make an appearance at the convention. Markey, as an incumbent senator, has a prime speaking slot, which he will use to talk about the Green New Deal he has introduced with New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to tackle climate change and restructure the economy.

Kennedy, who declined an invitation to address the entire convention, will moderate an afternoon panel about confronting racism in politics. He will spend the morning in Medfield, hosting the latest in his regular tour of his district, holding office hours for constituents.

Kennedy, 38, has said publicly he is weighing jumping into the primary race against Markey, who is up for reelection next year. A recent Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll found Kennedy would enter the contest as the front-runner.

Markey, 73, already faces two declared Democratic opponents: labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan and businessman and author Steve Pemberton.

Ahead of the event, Pemberton complained it was unfair that Markey and Kennedy would both get the opportunity to address the convention but not other candidates competing for the seat. Markey threw his support behind the idea; organizers relented.

“Our nation was built on the foundation of open and robust debate, and in these historic times, we need that now more than ever,” he said in a statement.

In addition to Markey and Warren, the convention’s third keynote speaker will be Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, an anti-gun-violence group formed after 20 first-graders and six adults were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in 2012.

Many other pols are poised to speak at the party confab, the state party said. They include Attorney General Maura Healey and Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu.

Representative Seth Moulton is on the roster, too, making one of his first major appearances since ending his presidential bid, which never gained traction.

He’s now running for reelection to his North Shore-anchored House seat but plans to share his bigger-picture thoughts with activists Saturday, including “how Dems can win up and down the ballot, both in [Massachusetts] and across the country,” a spokesman said.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.