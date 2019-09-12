Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, one of the state’s most popular politicians, endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren for president Thursday, handing her fellow Democrat an important — if not all that surprising — endorsement hours before Warren is set to face off against 2020 rivals on the debate stage.

And she’s wasting no time jumping into the fray on her candidate’s behalf: Healey will be at Thursday evening’s presidential debate in Houston as a surrogate for Warren, a spokesman said.

“What I’ve come to know is that Elizabeth Warren is laser focused on how we help families in this state and across this country,” Healey wrote in a letter to supporters Thursday, announcing her endorsement. “She also knows that you can’t just tell people what you’re going to do. Real change happens when you have a plan to get it done, and the resolve and strategy to fight for it.”