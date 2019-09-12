“First, the Goodwin Procter team has found a copy of a standard acknowledgment letter thanking Jeffrey Epstein for a gift to [professor] Seth Lloyd – as far as we know now, the first gift received at MIT after Epstein’s conviction,” Reif wrote. “I apparently signed this letter on August 16, 2012, about six weeks into my presidency. Although I do not recall it, it does bear my signature.”

The admission from Reif came in a letter to the MIT community posted to the school’s website. Epstein’s ties to the MIT Media Lab have rocked the elite school and prompted MIT to hire the Goodwin Procter law firm to review the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s donations.

In a stunning development, MIT President L. Rafael Reif admitted Thursday that a 2012 letter bearing his signature was sent to disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein thanking the late sex offender for a donation to a professor at the school.

Reif said Goodwin Procter has uncovered additional information as part of its ongoing review.

Advertisement

“Second, it is now clear that senior members of the administration were aware of gifts the Media Lab received between 2013 and 2017 from Jeffrey Epstein’s foundations,” Reif wrote. “Goodwin Procter has found that in 2013, when members of my senior team learned that the Media Lab had received the first of the Epstein gifts, they reached out to speak with [former media lab director] Joi Ito. He asked for permission to retain this initial gift, and members of my senior team allowed it. They knew in general terms about Epstein’s history – that he had been convicted and had served a sentence and that Joi believed that he had stopped his criminal behavior. They accepted Joi’s assessment of the situation. Of course they did not know what we all know about Epstein now.”

Advertisement

Reif continued, “Joi sought the gifts for general research purposes, such as supporting lab scientists and buying equipment. Because the members of my team involved believed it was important that Epstein not use gifts to MIT for publicity or to enhance his own reputation, they asked Joi to agree to make clear to Epstein that he could not put his name on them publicly. These guidelines were provided to and apparently followed by the Media Lab. Information shared with us last night also indicates that Epstein gifts were discussed at at least one of MIT’s regular senior team meetings, and I was present.”

Reif on Thursday conceded that university officials should have done more to get to the bottom of the Epstein saga.

“I am aware that we could and should have asked more questions about Jeffrey Epstein and about his interactions with Joi,” Reif wrote. “We did not see through the limited facts we had, and we did not take time to understand the gravity of Epstein’s offenses or the harm to his young victims. I take responsibility for those errors. While the fact finding will continue, we have already identified flaws in our processes that need to be addressed.”

According to e-mails released by a whistle-blower, former Media Lab development director Peter Cohen acted as an intermediary between the lab and its former director, Ito, and the university’s central administration on donor issues.

Cohen also worked with Ito on Epstein-related matters, such as developing a written proposal for funding from Microsoft founder Bill Gates that Epstein said he could arrange.

Advertisement

Cohen said he had no personal relationship with Epstein and his interactions with him were few and brief.

“Notwithstanding my personal discomfort regarding Mr. Epstein and his involvement with MIT, I did not believe I was in a position to change MIT’s polices and practices,” Cohen said Tuesday in an e-mailed statement. “I did not witness anything I understood to be illegal, and I never solicited gifts from Mr. Epstein.”

Cohen has been working at Brown University as its director of development for computer and data science initiatives since 2018. On Sunday, Brown placed him on paid leave after reports that he helped secure money from Epstein. Cohen said he hopes to eventually return to his position.

Ito resigned Saturday after an explosive report in The New Yorker alleged that he and other Media Lab employees had deliberately masked the full extent of the center’s ties to Epstein and worked with the convicted sex offender even though the university had listed him as a “disqualified” donor.

Epstein was convicted as a sex offender in 2008 for soliciting a minor for prostitution and sentenced to a 13-month jail term. Despite that criminal history, Ito said he wooed Epstein as a donor for the lab when he met him in 2013.

Epstein was found dead in August in his jail cell at a federal detention facility in Manhattan, where he was being held on charges of sex trafficking of minors.

Advertisement

Ito has said that the Media Lab took $525,000 from Epstein, and media reports suggest that he took $1.2 million from the financier for his own venture funds. Ito has also said that he traveled to Epstein’s homes.

But Epstein’s involvement with the Media Lab extended far beyond that, according to the e-mails.

Ito and other MIT employees wrote in the e-mails that Epstein had acted as an intermediary to help the Media Lab secure major donations, including $5.5 million from investor Leon Black, founder of one of the world’s largest private equity firms, and $2 million from Gates.

Reif said he’s confident that “once Goodwin Procter submits its final fact-finding to the Executive Committee and me, and the Provost’s internal review is complete, MIT will have the tools to improve our review and approval processes and turn back to the central work of the Institute.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.