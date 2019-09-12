For several years the fate of her nomination, first offered by then-President Obama in 2015, appeared uncertain as it languished in the morass of Beltway gridlock.

The office of Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, announced the confirmation in a statement. She was confirmed “by ‘voice vote,’ meaning the full U.S. Senate approved it with nominal or no opposition,” the statement said.

Rhode Island Public Defender Mary S. McElroy’s four-year odyssey to the federal bench came to an end Thursday, when the Senate finally confirmed her to be a judge in US District Court in Providence.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced McElroy’s nomination in 2016, but she was never scheduled for a confirmation vote by Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY),” the statement said. “After she was re-nominated by President Trump, she was also approved by the Judiciary Committee in the fall of 2018, but once again, did not receive an up or down vote in the full U.S. Senate before her nomination expired at the end of the last Congress. She was re-nominated by President Trump earlier this year.”

Whitehouse and Senator Jack Reed, a fellow Rhode Island Democrat, both praised McElroy in Thursday’s statement released by Whitehouse’s staff.

“Mary McElroy is extremely well-qualified, and today’s big bipartisan vote demonstrates that fact,” Reed said. “It is great news that Rhode Islanders will now have a fully staffed court so cases can be heard more efficiently and justice isn’t delayed. Mary is a proven, widely respected leader in Rhode Island’s legal community. She will serve the people of Rhode Island on the federal bench with honor, integrity, and fairness. I know this was a long process, but this is a lifetime appointment, so it is important to get it right. Today, the Senate did just that, and I thank my colleagues for overwhelmingly approving Judge McElroy.”

Said Whitehouse, “I am thrilled that Mary McElroy is at long last officially set to become a U.S. District Judge for Rhode Island. Mary has impeccable credentials and a long commitment to public service. I’m confident she will serve the people of Rhode Island with distinction on the bench, and pleased at the happiness of her new colleagues at her arrival.”

McElroy, of East Greenwich, R.I., is the first woman to serve as the state’s top public defender, according to the release, which noted that she “has over twenty years of legal experience at the state and federal level, having previously served as Assistant Federal Public Defender in the Office of the Federal Defender for the United States District of Rhode Island and as Assistant Public Defender in the Office of the Rhode Island Public Defender.”

