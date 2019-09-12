One of two pedestrians who were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night at the corner of Melcher and Summer streets in South Boston has died, police said Thursday. The victim was a woman between 20 and 30 years old, according to Officer Kim Tavares. A man who was struck, who is also between 20 and 30 years old, remains hospitalized and was not as seriously injured, police said. The driver stayed at the scene and police continue their investigation. In a statement, Mayor Martin J. Walsh expressed his condolences, and said safety improvements are planned for the area. An updated traffic signal for that location will include an “exclusive pedestrian phase, crossing Summer Street on the west side of the intersection,” according to city officials. Vehicles will be barred from turning left from Melcher Street onto Summer Street, heading in the direction toward South Station, officials said.

Boston

EMK Institute receives Gates grant for youths

The Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate has received a $500,000 grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for a project called Youth Movements, a new multimedia initiative, the Dorchester nonprofit said Thursday. “The Institute will collaborate with youth activists in order to create an immersive and interactive visitor experience that draws upon stories of youth movements,” the statement said. “Students will serve as advisors on the project helping to create offerings that fully engage young people in civics, government, and representation.” A national advisory group of leaders who work with young people will also be formed to advise the project, which is set to start in the fall and open next spring, the statement said. Mary K. Grant, president of the institute, said the project will tap into a new political energy demonstrated by young people across the county. Kennedy, who represented Massachusetts in the Senate for nearly 47 years, died in 2009 of brain cancer at age 77.

Wellesley

Ex-coach sentenced for child pornography

A former track coach at Wellesley High School and Harvard University has been sentenced to three years in prison on a child pornography charge. Federal prosecutors say 71-year-old Walter Johnson of Framingham was also sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation. Authorities say they started investigating child pornography being traded by a Craigslist user in January 2017. The investigation led to Johnson, a track coach at Wellesley High School at the time. Authorities say during a search of Johnson’s home, images and videos of child pornography were found on his computer and on a thumb drive hidden in his bedroom. Johnson was an assistant coach at Harvard until 2006. (AP)

Providence

State is ordered to pay for bike path

A judge has ruled that Rhode Island will have to compensate a construction company for building a public bikeway on private property. H.V. Collins sued the state Department of Transportation in 2016 soon after the agency began building the Blackstone River Bikeway. The path’s southernmost section begins in Providence’s Fox Point neighborhood and passes behind the company’s offices. It is unclear how much the state may have to pay. The agency said it intends to appeal the ruling. (AP)

Wilton, N.H.

Bus driver resigns after leaving student behind

A school bus driver in New Hampshire has resigned after an 11-year-old student was seemingly denied access to the bus. Home surveillance video showed the girl trying to board the bus Monday morning, only to have the door shut and the driver take off. Bryanna Guitard, who attends the Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative Middle High School, said she knocked on the door. Her mother, Kelley Guitard, contacted the superintendent and the bus company. She said she was told the driver didn’t see her daughter and wanted to apologize. Before that could happen, Kelley Guitard posted the video online. The driver later resigned. (AP)