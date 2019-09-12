Shoppers can enjoy the summer sun on a car-free Open Newbury Street Sunday for one last time this season, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office said.
Newbury Street will be a pedestrian-only walkway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Berkeley Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Walsh’s office said in a statement.
“Shoppers, diners, and pedestrians can explore new restaurants, local boutiques, and international brands — or rediscover your favorite Newbury Street gems on a street transformed and free of cars,” the statement said.
The street will be lined with musicians and outdoor games, Walsh’s office said. This is the fourth year the popular shopping street has closed for a day.
Parking will be restricted during the event starting at 5 a.m., the statement said. Intersections between Newbury and Exeter, Fairfield, Gloucester, and Hereford streets will be closed to cars.
Newbury Street has already been car-free twice this summer — on July 14 and Aug. 25, Walsh’s office said.
Bostonians can expect mostly sunny skies Sunday with a high of 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
