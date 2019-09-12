Shoppers can enjoy the summer sun on a car-free Open Newbury Street Sunday for one last time this season, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office said.

Newbury Street will be a pedestrian-only walkway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Berkeley Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Walsh’s office said in a statement.

“Shoppers, diners, and pedestrians can explore new restaurants, local boutiques, and international brands — or rediscover your favorite Newbury Street gems on a street transformed and free of cars,” the statement said.