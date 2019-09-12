“You shouldn’t just go out and look at the moon just on Friday night. Go out on Sunday night and see how it’s changed a little. You’ll notice the phases of the moon change,” said Noah Petro, a research scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

A harvest moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox every year, according to NASA. This year’s harvest moon will illuminate the skies from Thursday night to early Sunday and look its fullest at 12:33 a.m. Saturday.

A rare harvest moon will dazzle the night sky on Friday the 13th, NASA said.

Full moons on a Friday the 13th are very rare. The last full moon on the spooky day was in 2006, and the next one will be in 2049, Petro said. The next harvest moon on a Friday the 13th will be sometime after 2049, he said.

This year’s autumnal equinox is Sept. 23 at 3:50 a.m., which marks the first day of fall, NASA said.

The harvest moon’s name was coined by farmers who gathered crops under the moonlight during busy fall harvest seasons, Petro said.

Friday’s moon may be full, but it will look smaller than other full moons. The moon will be at apogee, or its furthest position from Earth, at 9:32 a.m. Friday, NASA said.

“Go out to a clear spot. You don’t have to go climb to the top of the Blue Hills. Just look up. You don’t need any special equipment,” Petro said.

Here's today's Moon, now in its first quarter phase (half full). 🌓 Learn more about the coming Harvest Moon — it will be full on Sept. 14. — and other sky events at: https://t.co/0B2cyefKnu pic.twitter.com/vJ8zfNRLBu — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) September 6, 2019

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.