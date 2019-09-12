“Saugus Drawbridge in Lynn has been fixed and is now closed,’’ Keolis tweeted. “Trains can now operate as intended. Please expect residual delays up to 20 minutes as train traffic persist on the Rockport/Newburyport line.”

The bridge became stuck around 6:30 a.m. and was restored into service around 7 a.m., according to Keolis, the operator of the MBTA’s commuter rail service.

Keolis Commuter Services has been cancelling trains and is also warning commuters north of Boston they could see delays up to 35 minutes on the Rockport/Newburyport line after the Saugus drawbridge in Lynn failed to properly close earlier Thursday.

But the bridge has disrupted Keolis’s schedule, which relies on trains arriving in the terminals on time so they can be turned around and sent back to their starting points. Beverly line train 192 (8:33 a.m) is cancelled. Rockport train 101 is cancelled “due to the disruption of service on the Newburyport/Rockport Line.”

And delays on trains that are operating could reach 35 minutes, Keolis said.

Fitchburg line train 401 that was expected to depart from North Station is cancelled, but it is not clear if that action was taken due to the bridge issue.

In its original tweet, Keolis wrote that the bridge was being worked on by the “maintainer.”

In e-mail to the Globe, Keolis spokesman Tory Mazzola wrote maintenance of the bridge is a Keolis responsibility.

“Saugus drawbridge is an MBTA bridge we maintain,’’ he wrote. “Our crews responded immediately.” The bridge was closed by 7 a.m., he noted. “There were a small handful of delays as a result and we expect normal service to resume shortly.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.