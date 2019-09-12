A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when they were struck by a vehicle in Somerville Thursday afternoon, State Police said.
The incident occurred near the McGrath Highway and Somerville Avenue, according to authorities. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and reconstruction of the crash is ongoing, according to State Police.
Authorities are warning drivers to expect delays in that area.
