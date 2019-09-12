One of two pedestrians who were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in the Fort Point neighborhood in South Boston has died, Boston police said Thursday.
The victim who sustained fatal injuries was a woman between 20 and 30 years old, according to Officer Kim Tavares.
A man who was struck, who is also between 20 and 30 years old, remains hospitalized and was not as seriously injured, police said.
The driver stayed at the scene and police continue their investigation.
The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Melcher and Summer streets. More than a half-dozen police officers responded to the scene, where a white van sat with its front driver-side door open.
Advertisement
John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.