Some $500,000 is up for grabs from two Boston grant programs that provide funding to organizations that support children and young adults, city officials said.

The city will distribute $400,000 to children’s non-profits through the Positive Youth Development Fund, according to a joint statement from Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross, Boston City Council President Andrea Campbell, and Marty Martinez, the city’s chief of health and human services.

Organizations working with people 25 and older can apply for a grant from the Young Adult Development Fund. The money is intended “to help support positive programming to support our city’s youth and young adults,” the statement said.