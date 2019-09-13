Some $500,000 is up for grabs from two Boston grant programs that provide funding to organizations that support children and young adults, city officials said.
The city will distribute $400,000 to children’s non-profits through the Positive Youth Development Fund, according to a joint statement from Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross, Boston City Council President Andrea Campbell, and Marty Martinez, the city’s chief of health and human services.
Organizations working with people 25 and older can apply for a grant from the Young Adult Development Fund. The money is intended “to help support positive programming to support our city’s youth and young adults,” the statement said.
Advertisement
“We look forward to working closely with those that are awarded these funds, so that we may continue building trust with our neighborhood partners in a creative and empowering way,” Gross said in the statement.
Each organization will receive $25,000 to fund its programs, for a total of 20 awards, the statement said.
The city’s Positive Youth Development Fund provides children with “opportunities for enrichment,” the statement said. The Young Adult Development Fund, a new program, aims to help young adults with job training and placement.
Applications for both grant programs are due Sept. 25, according to the grant websites.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.