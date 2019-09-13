“Chelsea Station is proof of the progress we’re making to build a better MBTA,” Poftak said in a statement.

State Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak also attended the event. The station is being built as part of the transit agency’s plan to invest $8 billion in improvements over a five-year period.

Governor Charlie Baker joined state and local officials in Chelsea Friday to break ground on a new $37.7 million commuter rail station that will be fully accessible for people with disabilities, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced.

The station, which will serve the Rockport/Newburyport line, is being built a short distance away from the current commuter rail stop. The station will also connect to Silver Line bus routes to the Seaport District and South Station.

Advertisement

High-level platforms, sidewalks, ramps, stairways, lighting, signage, canopies, benches, and windscreens are among the features of the station, which is expected to be completed by 2021, according to the statement.

Construction may bring road closings and traffic detours to the area.

The project will require six weekend shutdowns in commuter rail service between 2019 and 2021, which is currently being scheduled, the statement said.

A public meeting about the project is scheduled for 6 p.m. next Thursday at Chelsea City Hall. Information is also available at the MBTA’s website (click here), or you can connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA or @MBTA_CR.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.