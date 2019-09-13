“Dispatchers were informed that a person had been struck and that the striking vehicle had fled the scene, continuing northbound on Newman Avenue,” Seekonk police said in a statement.

Jeremy Schmidt, 27, of East Providence, was arrested around 4:30 a.m. in Providence by Rhode Island State Police, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. He struck Antonieta Vargas of Seekonk while she was walking with her 11-year-old son near 893 Newman Avenue around 6:46 p.m.

A 27-year-old driver who struck and killed a 37-year-old Seekonk woman while she was walking with her son Thursday night was arrested in Rhode Island early Friday, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said.

A male passerby helped Vargas until first responders arrived, the district attorney’s office said.

“The suspect did not stop his vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, after the crash and fled across the state line after striking the victim,” the statement said.

Vargas was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office said.

Seekonk police and firefighters responded to the crash, police said.

Seekonk police, Massachusetts State Police, Rhode Island State Police, and the Bristol County District Attorney’s office are investigating the crash, the statement said.

Schmidt was set to be arraigned in Taunton District Court Friday morning as a fugitive from justice. He was charged with leaving the scene resulting in death, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, the district attorney’s office said.

“If/when the defendant is returned to Massachusetts, he will be arraigned in these charges,” the district attorney’s office said in a tweet.

