Actress Felicity Huffman will become the first parent sentenced in the national college admissions cheating scandal when she appears before a federal judge in Boston on Friday afternoon.
In an emotional letter filed with the court last week, Huffman said she knows there is “no justification for what I have done,” but urged US District Judge Indira Talwani to consider who she is as a person and parent when deciding her fate.
The 56-year-old mother of two pleaded guilty in May to fraud charges for paying $15,000 to a college counselor who arranged to have someone proctor her daughter’s SAT exam in 2017 and correct her answers afterward.
Prosecutors are seeking a month in prison for Huffman, arguing in court filings that her conduct was deliberate and incarceration is necessary to deter others from committing similar crimes. Defense lawyers are pushing for probation and 250 hours of community service.
Letters to the judge from Huffman, her actor husband William H. Macy, and 26 friends and relatives offered an intimate portrait of Huffman, whose desire to help her daughter achieve her dream of a career in theater ended up wreaking havoc on her family.
