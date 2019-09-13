Actress Felicity Huffman will become the first parent sentenced in the national college admissions cheating scandal when she appears before a federal judge in Boston on Friday afternoon.

In an emotional letter filed with the court last week, Huffman said she knows there is “no justification for what I have done,” but urged US District Judge Indira Talwani to consider who she is as a person and parent when deciding her fate.

The 56-year-old mother of two pleaded guilty in May to fraud charges for paying $15,000 to a college counselor who arranged to have someone proctor her daughter’s SAT exam in 2017 and correct her answers afterward.