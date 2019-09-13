A federal judge handed down a 14-day sentence to Felicity Huffman during Friday’s hearing in a Boston courtroom.
Globe reporters Maria Cramer and Shelley Murphy’s tweets describe how the scene unfolded.
Before she was sentenced, Huffman spoke to the court.
Huffman rises to speak. She clears her throat.— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
"Let me first say that I'm sorry to you," Huffman begins. "I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges and universities that have been deeply impacted by my actions." She apologizes to her daughters and husband.— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
"I don't know who you are anymore," Huffman said her daughter told her after her arrest. "I could only say, 'I am so sorry, Sophia. I was frightened. I was stupid and I was so wrong."— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
Her voice shakes: "I take full responsibility for my actions ... I will deserve whatever punishment you give me."— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
US District Court Judge Indira Talwani then issued her sentence.
Talwani begins to render her decision. As she considers sentencing, "I need to think about the defendant and the crime that is in front of me."— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
Talwani says she needs to think about the need to avoid sentencing disparities.— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
Talwani points out that getting into college is not based on pure meritocracy. The process "has cracks in it with or without what these defendants have done," she says. She points out legacy students, the amount of time wealthy students get to take a test over poorer students.— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
Talwani talks about the way Huffman was arrested: "I don't know why an arrest with guns in her case was necessary any more than an arrest with guns in other cases is necessary."— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
That won't be a factor in her decision, however.— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
Talwani is methodically and slowly going through each of the factors that will weigh in her decision, which, if you're the defendant, must be torture.— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
"I am going to order community service in this case," Talwani said.— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
"Now, I turn to punishment and I need to figure out what is just punishment," Talwani said. She paid among the smallest bribes, did not involve her daughter, and didn't repeat the crime. "But we also know that she knew what she was doing was wrong."— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
"Trying to be a good mother doesn't excuse this," Talwani says. She sighs. "A person in a position of wealth and the position you are is in a much easier position in this meritocracy."— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
"It is in that background that the offense here needs to be considered," Talwani says. "Most of what has to happen every day has to be people self-regulating."— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
"That's why I end up at the end here just really reflecting on why there was a sense of outrage in this case," Talwani said. "I think most parents working with their children know their children have a hard road to hoe." The harm isn't at the colleges, Talwani said.— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
"I am agreeing there should be some incarceration imposed. I am imposing a 14-day sentence."— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
"I do think this is the right sentence here," Talwani says. The sentence lets "you move forward and you can rebulid your life after this. You pay your dues." Without it, Talwani says, she would face a future of "the community asking you why you got away with this."— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
Macy's head is lowered as the lawyers discuss what prison in California Huffman should go to. Huffman sits quietly. Her lawyer did not object to the sentence. Huffman had said she would accept whatever Talwani decided.— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
Huffman must report on oct. 25 for prison. It’s unclear where she will be sentenced.— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
The judge ordered Huffman to report to prison Oct. 25, saying, “I wish you success moving forward.”— Shelley Murphy (@shelleymurph) September 13, 2019
“Thank you” she said.
Huffman leaves the courtroom with Macy and the rest of her family— Maria Cramer (@GlobeMCramer) September 13, 2019
Huffman’s husband, William Macy is by her side as they speak with a probation official in the near empty courtroom about what happens next.— Shelley Murphy (@shelleymurph) September 13, 2019